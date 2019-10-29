Mundelein annexes popular Crossroads of Ivanhoe restaurant

Mundelein's latest annexation is more notable for the occupant of the land than the size of the property.

Trustees on Monday agreed to bring Crossroads of Ivanhoe, a popular restaurant and bar at 20915 Park Ave., into the village. The roughly 1.6-acre property had been in an unincorporated part of Fremont Township just west of town, near the Ivanhoe neighborhood.

The site has held a restaurant for decades. Its name is derived from its location near the crossroads of Route 60/83 and Route 176.

Formerly the Ivanhoe Inn, the business was renamed following a sale to the Bowes family in 1986. The same family operates Emil's Sports Bar and Pizza in Mundelein as well as two restaurants in Grayslake.

Because of the annexation, the village will receive a portion of the sales tax and property tax generated by the restaurant. The restaurant now will be served by the Mundelein Police Department rather than the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Crossroads has been connected to Mundelein's water system since last year, and eventual annexation was part of the pact for that village service, said Amanda Orenchuk, Mundelein's community development director.

Crossroads co-owner Jack Bowes called the annexation agreement "a good addition for everybody."

Trustee Dawn Abernathy said she was "very happy" about the deal.

"I am excited to have Crossroads join us," Abernathy said.

Trustee Ray Semple said he was glad to have Crossroads in town, too. He jokingly asked Bowes if the restaurant will change its name to Crossroads of Mundelein now.

"It was brought up," Bowes responded.

As part of the annexation, the board agreed to create a new liquor license category to accommodate Crossroads of Ivanhoe's operation.

The board also gave Crossroads a $2,750 credit toward a video gambling license and application fees, and agreed to permit the restaurant to keep its ATM -- a first in town for a business that also has video gambling machines.

Additionally, Crossroads received a special use permit so it can continue hosting outdoor activities, including volleyball leagues and parties.

As part of the deal, Crossroads' address will change to 1021 N. Route 83.