Arlington Heights movie theater reopening after renovations

CMX Cinemas acquired the four-screen downtown Arlington Heights movie theater from Paragon Theaters in 2017. The venue had its third ownership change in four years. Courtesy of CMX Cinemas

An updated concessions area with new food and beverage offerings is part of the renovation work recently completed at CMX Cinemas in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of CMX Cinemas

An updated lobby with more lighting and digital kiosks is part of the renovations recently completed at CMX Cinemas in downtown Arlington Heights. Courtesy of CMX Cinemas

New signage and front doors were among upgrades recently completed at CMX Cinemas in Arlington Town Square in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of CMX Cinemas

Arlington Heights' downtown movie theater will host a grand reopening Wednesday, marking the completion of renovations since a new company took ownership two years ago.

Upgrades to CMX Cinemas, at 53 S. Evergreen Ave. within Arlington Town Square shopping center, include an updated lobby with more lighting and digital kiosks, a new front entrance and doors, updated bar and concessions areas, a 100-inch video wall, venue-wide digital screens and new carpeting.

The theater will host an invite-only reception Wednesday night to show off the renovations. The cinema will reopen to the public Thursday.

"This building has been an integral part of the neighborhood for many years, and we are proud to have the opportunity to renovate it to its former glory, so that the community can continue enjoying the magic of the cinema," said Javier Ezquerro, chief operating officer of Florida-based CMX Cinemas, in a news release.

CMX, a subsidiary of Cinemex, acquired the six-screen theater in August 2017 from Paragon Theaters. At the time, it was the third ownership change in four years.

Paragon took over in October 2016 from Star Cinema Grill, which reopened the old Arlington Theaters in 2013 after the building sat empty for more than a year.

Laura Ginebra, a CMX spokeswoman, said the company upgraded the theater's operational systems, processes and menus after the acquisition in 2017. The physical renovations took place throughout 2019, though the venue never had to close down during the process, she said.

CMX also is finishing construction of its new theater in the Wheeling Town Center, with plans to open in early 2020.