Waukegan company facing $1.6 million in OSHA fines for explosion that killed 4

AB Specialty Silicones LLC is facing a fine of nearly $1.6 million from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration for alleged safety violations that might have contributed to the Waukegan plant explosion which killed four employees earlier this year.

OSHA officials found 12 willful violations, including failing to keep electrical equipment and installations up to code and using forklifts powered by liquid propane to transport volatile flammable liquids. The company faces $1.591 million in penalties, according to an OSHA news release issued Friday.

An AB Specialty Silicones representative said the company did not yet have a statement to release regarding OSHA's findings.

"By ignoring safety and health requirements, this employer created an unsafe work environment with deadly consequences," said Loren Sweatt, a principal deputy assistant secretary of labor for OSHA.

The explosion happened May 3 at a plant near Sunset and Northwestern avenues on the border between Gurnee and Waukegan. The blast caused an estimated $1 million in damage and could be felt as far away as Buffalo Grove. Investigators later concluded there were nine employees in the building at the time and an evacuation was underway when the explosion happened.

Employees Jeff Cummings, 57, of Kenosha, Wisconsin; Byron H. Biehn, 53, of Brighton Township, Wisconsin; Daniel Nicklas, 24, of Beach Park; and Allen Stevens, 29, of Salem, Wisconsin, were killed.

AB Specialty Silicones makes specialty silicone chemical raw materials for products such as adhesives, sealants and coatings.

According to the news release, the company has 15 business days to comply with OSHA standards, to request a meeting with OSHA, or to contest the findings before an independent commission.