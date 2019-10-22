NuMark volunteers spread awareness for National Bullying Prevention Month

NuMark Credit Union volunteers help out at the Bridge Thrift Store in Orland Park as part of CU Kind Day, focusing on efforts to combat bullying. Photo courtesy NuMark Credit Union

JOLIET -- NuMark Credit Union volunteers recently participated in CU Kind Day, which was launched by the Illinois Credit Union League, focusing on efforts to combat bullying.

For its "Drive Out Bullying" campaign, NuMark committed to volunteering in the Bridge Thrift Store. Volunteers sorted, stocked and prepared merchandise for sale. By the end of event, NuMark sorted 190 bags of clothes, which will give 13 students unlimited access to the center for 6 months.

The Bridge Teen Center is a nationally-recognized nonprofit community center in Orland Park that was designed around the needs and interests of teens in the suburbs. The Bridge provides free holistically-designed after-school programming and a safe environment.

NuMark's was among more than 60 Illinois credit unions who dedicated the day to spreading kindness and helping others on CU Kind Day. Overall, more than 24,000 credit union volunteers made a difference in 20,000 individual's lives.