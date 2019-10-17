Parts Town acquires Heritage Foodservice Group

ADDISON -- Foodservice equipment parts distribution company Parts Town said Wednesday it will acquire has acquired Heritage Foodservice Group, based in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings together two high-growth organizations targeting the same market, and company officials say the consolidation will enhance the ability its food service companies to find and buy genuine OEM parts for its equipment.

Part Town CEO Steve Snower will lead the combined organization and partner with Heritage CEO John McDonough, who will join the combined company's board of directors. The new organization will continue to have significant operations in both Addison and Fort Wayne, in addition to other operations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Germany.

"Both of our businesses have been relentlessly focused on genuine OEM parts, and we intend to continue to improve the safety, reliability, and performance of food service equipment in support of our manufacturer and customer partners all over the world," said Snower.

McDonough added the combination will mean "increased inventory availability, faster delivery, better data, and constant innovation that add value to the entire supply chain. The company will continue to operate field service organizations in the U.S. and Canada, which are separate entities from the parts distribution operations.