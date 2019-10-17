Darwin brokers three transactions in Elgin

Darwin Realty completed the sale of 90,000 square feet at 501 Davis Road in Elgin, for more than $5 million. Photo courtesy of Darwin Realty

ELGIN -- Darwin Realty recently completed a sale and two lease transactions in Elgin totaling over 218,000 square feet.

Darwin Realty completed the sale of 90,000 square feet at 501 Davis Road in Elgin. Noel S Liston, principal, was the sole broker in this off-market transaction. The 90,000 square foot building was owned and occupied by Chicago Logistic Service, a privately held transportation and logistics firm. The building was purchased by Navis Industries, who provides plastic packaging films. Navis Industries is relocating to the Davis Road building from a 25,000 square foot building they own in Elgin.

The sale closed in excess of $5 million.

Darwin also brokered a long-term lease of 85,705 square feet at 1765 Holmes Road in Elgin. Liston and Brendan J. Sheahan, vice president represented ownership, High Street Realty Co., in the full-building lease of the high-image facility to a growing manufacturing company.

Darwin handled the lease for 42,521 square feet of warehouse space within 1331-1333 Davis Road in Elgin. Liston represented the tenant, Chicago Logistic Service, in its lease to accommodate their logistics business. Sheahan represented ownership, Zilber Property Group, in the lease to bring the 125,990 square foot building in Miller-Davis Industrial Park to 100% occupancy.

Terms of the lease transactions were not announced.