US Foods executive resigns

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer Tim Connolly has resigned, the company announced Wednesday.

The company did not give a reason for Connolly's departure, and said they are conducting a search for a successor.

"Tim's commitment to supply chain excellence and passion for his work have left a positive mark on our organization," said Chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano. "His leadership will be missed. I am grateful for his service and we wish him the very best."