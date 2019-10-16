US Foods executive resigns
Updated 10/16/2019 10:13 AM
ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer Tim Connolly has resigned, the company announced Wednesday.
The company did not give a reason for Connolly's departure, and said they are conducting a search for a successor.
"Tim's commitment to supply chain excellence and passion for his work have left a positive mark on our organization," said Chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano. "His leadership will be missed. I am grateful for his service and we wish him the very best."
