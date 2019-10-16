PSAV completes acquisition of Encore Event Technologies

SCHILLER PARK -- PSAV said it has completed its acquisition of Encore Event Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

PSAV and Encore, both, combine expertise and shared commitment to be an invaluable global partner for the meeting industry.

PSAV, which has more than 80 years of experience in global event experiences and production services. gains Encore's long history dedicated to helping create high-impact meetings and live events for the hospitality industry.

Encore operates as an in-house partner to some of the world's leading resorts, hotels and casinos, as well as a creative production company for clients around the world.

"The combination of Encore and PSAV is monumental for the industry and all who rely on us for their event experience needs," aid Mike McIlwain, CEO of PSAV. "It provides us with the ability to expand our capabilities and footprint in order to better serve our collective meeting planner customers and valued venue partners."