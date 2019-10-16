DataCubes names Henry Chief Analytics Officer

DataCubes, a Schaumburg-based decision automation platform for commercial P&C underwriting, announced scientist John Henry has joined the company as Chief Analytics Officer.

The appointment reflects the company's emphasis on using AI for decision automation, the evolving needs of risk analysis and the maturation of the commercial underwriting market. In this new role, Henry will continue to advance DataCubes' AI strategy and will be responsible for integrating these capabilities into DataCubes' product roadmap.

Prior to joining DataCubes, Henry was Chief Data Science Officer at Maiden Re. Before Maiden Re, he gained nearly 20 years of industry experience working at AIG, Oregon Mutual Insurance and Liberty Northwest in various roles, including manager of quantitative analytics, predictive modeler and assistant actuarial analyst.

Henry is also a mathematics professor with teaching experience at New York University, Oregon State University and N. Carolina State University. Henry holds a PhD in statistics from Oregon State University and a master's degree in statistics. Henry has published work in top journals on statistical theory and actuarial science and is a frequent speaker at academic and industry conferences.

"As the commercial insurance industry continues to digitize and move toward automating not only the collection of information, but the entire underwriting decision making process, the key accelerators of our future growth lie in accelerating our ability to turn data into decisions," said Harish Neelamana, co-founder and President at DataCubes. "We are going to continue to eliminate a great deal of friction from the commercial underwriting process and John is going to be paramount as we execute on our commitment to offering carriers the kind of agility and decisioning power that elevates their ability to serve their markets."

Henry's appointment comes during a highly successful year for DataCubes. The company continues to accelerate its momentum and is seeing rapid market traction with a long line of insurers that have adopted its platform. Over 30 national and regional carriers as well as MGAs including The Hanover, Selective Insurance, RLI, Columbia Insurance Group, Penn National Insurance, Tangram, WCF Insurance and Synergy Coverage Solutions trust DataCubes' actionable intelligence to improve underwriting accuracy, productivity and profitability.