Abbott inks partnership for diabetes system

North Chicago-based Abbott announced it has established a partnership with Omada Health, which will integrate Abbott's Freestyle Libre Type 2 diabetes monitoring system into Omada's digital care program.

Under the partnership, Omada Health will offer the Freestyle Libre system to employers and health plans. People diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes who are eligible will undergo an online physician consultation, which will allow them to obtain a prescription e and delivery of a welcome kit, that includes the Abbott product and a wireless scale.

San Francisco-based Omada works primarily through health plans, employers, and integrated health systems, providing guidance and services for individuals at risk for, or dealing with, Type 2 diabetes and hypertension, as well as anxiety and depression. The company has more than 250,000 participants, and its list of partners includes Cigna, Kaiser Permanente and Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota.

"Partnering with Abbott to give individuals access to Freestyle Libre as part of the Omada program will deliver a unique combination of personalized human coaching and technology-enabled care to support those goals," said Omada co-founder and CEO Sean Duffy.

Users of the Freestyle Libre system can get real-time readings through a sensor worn on the back of the upper arm, which transmits the information to a smartphone. Abbott officials said the system will give Omada real-time glucose data that can help participants to better manage their diabetes

"Through this collaboration, we're creating a personalized care experience that combines Abbott's leading CGM technology with Omada Health's professional coaching and digital platform," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president, Diabetes Care for Abbott.