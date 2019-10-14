Paul Karas had connections to many Fox Valley restaurants

If you live in the Fox Valley, there's a good chance you have eaten at a restaurant connected to Paul Karas.

Maybe it was a rack of ribs at Alexander's Cafe in Elgin, prime rib at one of four Village Squires, or the $1 burger special at a Rookie's Pub and Grill, all longtime favorites. Then there are newer places, such as Old Republic (Kitchen+Bar), serving a beef roulades special for Oktoberfest as well as saganaki, a Greek appetizer popular at all the restaurants.

They all had connections to Karas, who died Saturday at age 81.

"My attitude and my family's attitude is that if a customer spends $5 at your restaurant, he should receive at least $5 worth of good food and good service. If a restaurant doesn`t do that, you`re insulting the customer, probably losing him forever and not fooling anybody," LKaras said, in a 1992 interview with the Chicago Tribune.

"My biggest goal has always been to make a person feel like he`s enjoying himself in the family room of his best friend."

He was born in Russia and grew up in Greece. Karas emigrated to the United States in 1963, finding work in restaurants and the produce business.

From 1965 to 1974, he was a partner and owner of Vopner's Liquors and Paul's Tap in Elgin.

The Karas Restaurant Group started in 1974, when he and his brother, George, bought the Village Squire in West Dundee. They added Village Squires in Crystal Lake and McHenry. In 1987, the duo opened Alexander's Restaurant, in Elgin.

As their children joined the family business, more restaurants followed, including the Rookies Sports Bars in St. Charles, Elgin, Roselle, Huntley and Hoffman Estates. There's another Alexander's Cafe in Geneva, and the group recently bought the former Little Owl/Flagstone site in Geneva.

Karas became involved with St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in the late 1970s as a founding member, serving on the parish council, at Greek Fest, and on other committees.

Visitation for Karas will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 525 Church Road. The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Memorial gifts may be made to the church.