Elk Grove bringing 5G to business, tech parks; residents next?

Workers in Elk Grove Village's business and technology parks will have access to high-speed 5G wireless connections by 2021 and, if all goes as planned, village residents may not be far behind.

Billed as making Elk Grove a "5G Smart City," it was one of two key business initiatives Mayor Craig Johnson unveiled Monday at the start of the village's seventh annual Made in Elk Grove Manufacturing and Technology Expo at Elk Grove High School.

Johnson also announced a $100,000 grant from the village to the District 214 Education Foundation to help modernize and expand the high school's Fabrication Lab, where students learn the advanced manufacturing skills that are in demand a couple of miles away at the country's largest business park.

"We've got a record-low vacancy rate at the business park right now, but it won't stay that way if we're not on the cutting edge," Johnson said.

5G is the latest in mobile connectivity. It promises to deliver exponentially faster download and upload speeds and substantially decrease the time it takes devices to communicate with each other.

Providing it to local businesses, Johnson said, will boost productivity, support emerging technology and make Elk Grove more attractive to companies looking to relocate or open new facilities.

The village will contract with the engineering firm HR Green to draft a plan to provide the service -- including how to finance it -- and present it to the village board in about six months. Johnson said he expects the village and private entities to share the costs.

"The private sector can be slow sometimes, so I see our role (as the village) to take the lead on this and get it moving," he said, adding that he expects private companies to help pay because they will benefit financially from the technology.

Along with the $100,000 grant for the high school's manufacturing program, Johnson said the village will work to create other connections, such as "micro-internships" giving students a chance to spend time in the workplace.

Elk Grove High School Principal Paul Kelly said the efforts will help students "take charge of their futures."

"We want you to have the next generation of employees and leaders that you need to keep your companies strong," Kelly told business leaders.

Besides giving about 100 exhibitors a chance to showcase their products, this year's expo highlighted the village's sponsorship of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl college football game.