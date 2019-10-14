Alight Solutions named a best employer for women

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Human resources solutions firm Alight Solutions has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's best employers for women in 2019.

Forbes worked with Statista to survey 60,000 Americans, including 40,000 women, to identify the companies on its list.

"At Alight, our core values have created a strong culture where people matter and we encourage our colleagues to bring their unique talents and skills to work every day to drive even better results for our clients and for our business," said Colon McLean, chief HR officer for Alight.

Alight is committed to advancing the careers of female colleagues through initiatives such as its relationship with Leading Women Executives, an organization focused on building the leadership skills of high-potential women to increase the advancement of women. Women comprise more than half of Alight's colleagues and nearly half of its executive leadership team.

The announcement comes on the heels of Alight earning the Great Place to Work certification for the second year in a row.