Baxter named a best company to work for dads

Baxter International in Deerfield was named to Working Mother magazine's 2019 'Best Companies for Dads' list for the first time. Daily Herald file photo

DEERFIELD -- Baxter International has been named to Working Mother magazine's 2019 'Best Companies for Dads' list for the first time.

Working Mother's 'Best Companies for Dads' list was determined based on data collected from the 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies annual application in the areas of paternity leave, adoption leave, surrogacy and fertility benefits, phase-back-to-work programs, child care options, and employee-resource groups for men.

Baxter is focused on creating a positive and supportive work environment for all working parents and continues to expand on paternity and gender-neutral parental leave and flexible schedules.

"As a working father myself, I know the importance of advancing a culture that supports all employees through major life events and day-to-day family commitments, while also providing rewarding career opportunities." said Baxter Chariman and CEO José (Joe) E. Almeida.

In September, Baxter was also recognized by Working Mother as one of the 2019 '100 Best Companies.'