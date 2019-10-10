New Aldi slated to open in Gurnee on Oct. 31

Shoppers in Gurnee will have another choice in grocery stores when a new Aldi store opens at 7520 Grand Ave. later this month. Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker

Aldi is planning to open a new grocery store in Gurnee at the end of the month.

Tom Howald, the director of real estate for Aldi, said despite delays caused by a rainy spring he is pleased with how the construction of the slightly more than 20,000-square-foot building came together.

"We're just working on wrapping everything up," Howald said. "We're extremely excited to enter the village of Gurnee market."

The store will be at 7520 Grand Ave., land that was annexed into Gurnee in December when the village board voted unanimously to approve the project.

Jack Linehan, the assistant to the Gurnee village manager, said the village's pre-final inspection is scheduled for October 16.

The store is being built on land that had been a vacant lot between the Fifth Third Bank and residential homes in the Grandwood Park neighborhood. Planners called for the construction of a fence and the planting of trees and plants along the west side of the property to screen the store from neighboring homes.

The new store will have 97 parking spaces and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. A grand opening is planned for Oct. 31. Howald said.

To coincide with the grand opening, store employees will give away Aldi branded reusable bags and raffle off free produce for a year. Howald said they also will offer samples of popular offerings during the ceremony.

"We're excited for old and new customers to check out the store," Howald said.

The first 100 customers in line Oct. 31 will have a chance to win a golden ticket worth up to $100.