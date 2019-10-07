Sevan executive receives Award of Distinction from University of Cincinnati

DOWNERS GROVE - Steve Kuhn, a founding member and executive vice president of Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, was presented with the 2019 Engineering Technology Award of Distinction of the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences from the University of Cincinnati.

The Engineering Technology Award of Distinction recognizes an individual who has not only made significant contributions in their professional field but also has a proven personal commitment to the mission and vision of the programs in what was formerly the College of Applied Science.

Kuhn is also a member of Sevan's board of directors. He focuses on advancing Sevan's business partner relationships. He also works to support the Co-Op student and university recruiting efforts and is assuming leadership of the Sevan Charitable Foundation. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.

"From a professional standpoint, it is my goal to use this platform as an opportunity to continue to raise awareness about the importance of cooperative education," Kuhn said. "Co-Op provides students and businesses with the chance to grow and learn together. At Sevan especially, we welcome our Co-Op team members and provide real work experience working side-by-side with seasoned professionals,"

The awards ceremony took place at the University of Cincinnati.