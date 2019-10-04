Urban Innovations builds affordable housing project

EVANSTON -- Urban Innovations Ltd. said it has completed construction of a three-story, 16-unit affordable housing complex in Evanston on behalf of Housing Opportunities for Women.

HOW is a Chicago-based nonprofit which provides permanent solutions for its clients through prevention strategies; expanded, affordable, supportive housing; and individualized support services.

Located at 1305 Pitner Ave., the complex entails eight one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom units, including two ADA-accessible units. Amenities include community spaces on each floor, first-floor storage units, laundry facilities and a 16-space parking lot. The project is expected to receive certification as a green community by Enterprise Community Partners, based on energy-efficient appliances, attention to stormwater management and other environmentally responsive building practices.

Urban Innovations acted as general contractor on this project and is a longtime supporter of HOW. Michael Newman of SHED Studio served as the building's architect.