Passero plans move to former California Pizza Kitchen space in downtown Arlington Heights

Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 10/4/2019 5:29 PM

After its opening two years ago in a downtown Arlington Heights storefront, bolstered by an appearance on "Check Please!", Italian-American restaurant Passero is planning to move down the block to a larger venue that's been vacant since the closure of California Pizza Kitchen in June.

Owner/Chef Matt Peota confirmed Friday his plans to move from his 50-seat eatery at 5 W. Campbell St. to a 100-seat restaurant at 3 S. Evergreen Ave. within the Arlington Town Square shopping center.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The move is expected by mid-December; until then, the current location will still be open for lunch and dinner six days a week (closed on Mondays) and weekend brunch.

The new space comes with an enclosed patio that's expected to open next spring, a larger bar, and a so-called "Dough Room" for chefs and diners to convene where housemade pizzas and pastas will be created.

The hand-rolled pizzas will use two-day fermented dough, flour imported from Italy, organic tomatoes and locally-made salami and sausages.

The eatery features a menu inspired by family recipes and other creations of Peota, who sources many of his ingredients from Slagel, Snake River and Creekstone farms.

Peota worked for Wildfire under the Lettuce Entertain You brand and then Rick Bayless's Frontera Hospitality Group before opening Passero with his wife, Rikki, in 2017.

"After working for Frontera and for such a great chef, it kind of gave me the confidence to go and try to do something on my own," Peota said.

Passero appeared on WTTW's "Check, Please!" restaurant review show last February when the restaurant was the selection of guest reviewer Helen Weiner of Arlington Heights.

