Konen Insurance included in best practices study

AURORA -- Konen Insurance is among a group of independent insurance agencies in the U.S. participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America "Best Practices" Study Group.

Each year since 1993, IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country's leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a nomination and qualifying process and awarded a "Best Practices Agency" designation. The selected "Best Practices" agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.

"We are proud to be part of this elite group of agencies. We realize without the hard work of our entire team, this award would not be possible," said Konen President Jerry Knudtson.

More than 1,300 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 267 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.