Via Arenella restaurant in Arlington Heights plans to close

Via Arenella, an Italian eatery in Arlington Heights, is closing its doors this weekend after three years in business, the restaurant announced Friday.

In an email to customers Friday afternoon, the owners said the restaurant's last day at its 1609 W. Campbell St. location will be Sunday, Sept. 29. But they also said they are looking for another location, and invited customers to subscribe to their email list for updates.

"We thank you all for the memories and for supporting us these last three years," owners wrote. "We are forever grateful."

The restaurant is located in a strip mall shopping center that also includes Fitness 19, Sherwin Ace, Arlington Cake Box Bakery and Walgreens.