The Shuman opens in Naperville

NAPERVILLE -- Franklin Partners announced the opening of The Shuman, a socially active office building that brings urban vibes to a suburban location.

The transformation of 263 Shuman Blvd. turned a former corporate headquarters into a modern, multi-tenant building with design from Chicago-based Wright Heerema Architects. The building features an inviting lobby with a five-story atrium. A grand staircase that doubles as seating space leads to the dedicated amenity floor, offering amenities such as spaces for working, socialization and wellness; Fiona's Fare, a dining experience with hot and cold option; and Manan, an in-house barista bar, offering a wide variety of traditional coffee and other crafted drinks, including smoothies. A building app powered by Rise Buildings allowing tenants to book conference rooms, order lunch and more.

Approximately 35,000 square feet have already been leased. The Colliers International team of Francis Prock and David Florent, both principals in the firm's Office Advisory Group, serve as exclusive leasing agents for the redeveloped offices.