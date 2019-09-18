Wahlburgers targets March opening in St. Charles

St. Charles aldermen expressed their early support Monday for granting a liquor license to the new Wahlburgers at Route 38 and Randall Road. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

With construction under way and a proposed liquor license on the table, Wahlburgers is targeting a March opening for its long-awaited St. Charles burger joint.

The Massachusetts-based chain was granted city council approval last summer to build a restaurant and bar at 825 S. Randall Road, thanks largely to the vision of St. Charles resident Donnie Wahlberg. The actor and singer co-founded Wahlburgers with his two brothers, actor Mark and executive chef Paul, and wanted to bring the business venture to the town he now calls home.

After months of anticipation, a ceremonial groundbreaking was held in March, and the restaurant started taking shape over the summer.

Plans took another step forward Monday when the city's government operations committee unanimously supported granting Wahlburgers a liquor license to serve beer, wine and spirits. The city council is expected to vote on the measure Oct. 7.

The burger establishment is one of three new commercial buildings planned for a Meijer outlot at Route 38 and Randall Road. A Starbucks coffee shop and drive-through is under construction, and a tenant for the third structure has not been determined.

Wahlburgers has 32 restaurants in the United States and Canada, as well as 200 additional development agreements signed or in progress worldwide, according to marketing materials presented to aldermen Monday. The St. Charles site, the second Illinois location, will be run by executive manager Kevin Dunn and operations manager Susan Reynolds.

The restaurant will have a full-service bar, a sit-down dining area and an outdoor patio, documents show. The St. Charles location also is expected to showcase memorabilia belonging to Donnie Wahlberg and his wife, TV and radio personality Jenny McCarthy, which he says will set it apart from other Wahlburgers across the country.

The restaurant's hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

City officials say a soft opening is tentatively scheduled for March 2, 2020.