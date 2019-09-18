Car club calendar

Oswego resident Bill Berrios displays his 1932 Ford five-window deuce coupe, a copy of one made famous in the "American Graffiti" movie, at the fourth annual Aurora Veterans Advisory Council car show Sunday, Aug. 25, at McCullough Park in Aurora. A record 100-plus vehicles in 22 classes were entered in the show, a fundraiser for the AVAC's service dogs for veterans project. Photo Courtesy of Al Benson

Shows, events

Saturday, Sept. 21: Elmhurst Knights of Columbus fifth annual car show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Show in city of Elmhurst parking lot (behind Elmhurst KC Hall), 537 S. York St. All cars and trucks are welcome. Advance registration, $15; or pay $20 day of show. Music by Dennis "Big Bopper" Secara. For information, visit www.elmhurstkofc.org.

Sunday, Sept. 22: Elk Grove High School Car Show, 500 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village. Noon-3 p.m. $15 registration per car, free spectator admission. Music, raffle prizes and food available for purchase. All proceeds directly benefit student programs.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Faith Lutheran Church's Car Show, 2525 Helm Road, Carpentersville. Registration 11a.m.-1:30 p.m.; trophies at 2:30 p.m. A fun fundraiser and a old-school picnic. Entry fee, $10, includes free meal to driver. 50/50 raffle and entertainment by 101.5-FM. Five-acre parking for 200 cars on grass. Groups, clubs and canopies welcome. Park together with your friends. For details, call (224) 587-6803.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Second annual Sedgebrook of Lincolnshire Charity Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show, 800 Audubon Way. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. All $15 vehicle registration fees and community donations to benefit the Alzheimer's Association, Chicago Regional Office. Gates open at 9 a.m. and vehicle registration is 10 a.m.--noon. Enjoy music by the BGV Motorsports DJ, 75 dash plaques, 35 awards, vendors, breakfast pastries and coffee, lunch for purchase by Max's Dawg House, and family activities. For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com or call (847) 235-6528.

Saturday, Oct. 5: The Elburn Lions Club will host its annual Car Cruise & Steak Dinner. Cruise participants should be at Elburn Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., by 2 p.m. to embark on a drive through the countryside for about 45 minutes. Participants will then visit a local engine rebuild shop, Auto Machine Inc., before returning to Elburn Lions Park where a rib-eye steak dinner with a salad bar and baked potato will be served. The dinner cost is $25 and a cash bar will be available. The deadline to register is Sept. 21. Call (630) 365-6315 or email office@elburnlions.com. For details, visit www.elburnlions.com.

Sunday, Oct. 6: The Elburn Lions will host the 26th annual All Wheels Show at Elburn Lions Club, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Registration open from 8 a.m.- noon. $20 per vehicle at the gate or $15 preregistration before Sept. 21. There are 31 classes, participant judging and more than 65 awards to be presented. Free chili will be available while supplies last. Food will be provided by the Elburn Leos Club and a cash bar will be available in the clubhouse. Carousel Sound will provide music. Call (630) 365-6315 or email office@elburnlions.com. For details, visit www.elburnlions.com.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Seventh annual Howl & Scream Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show, at an all new venue -- Hawthorn Mall, 2 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. $15 vehicle entry fee. Collecting nonperishable food for the Vernon Township Food Pantry and new or gently used men's coats for the Midwest Veterans Closet. Registration is from 10 a.m. until noon. Awards at 2:45 p.m. Dash plaques to first 75 vehicles and 40 "Top Howler" awards, including a Club Award, Top Adult Costume, Top Children's Costume and Best Costumed Vehicle. Enjoy food by Sbarro, beverages, vendors and trunk-or-treating! For more details, visit Facebook.com/BGVMotorsports, BGVMotorsports.com or call (847) 235-6528.

Sunday, Oct. 13: Walneck's Motorcycle and Car Swap Meet, McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road (Route 47, one mile north of Route 14). 8 a.m.-2 p.m, rain or shine. General admission, $10. Spaces, $40 outdoors and take all the space you nned. For details, call Buzz Walneck, (630) 985-2097.

Sunday, Oct 13: Fifth annual Cuda's Bar & Grill Fall Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show, 27045 Grass Lake Road, Antioch. Free Show. Donations will be accepted for Lake County Haven. Gates open at 9 a.m. Breakfast and lunch is available. Registration is from 10 a.m. until noon. Awards at 2:45 p.m. Dash plaques to first 50 vehicles and 35 awards available. Enjoy food specials, music and a great, automotive-themed venue. For more details, visit Facebook.com/BGVMotorsports, BGVMotorsports.com or call (847) 235-6528.

Nov. 23-24: Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. This nationally recognized annual event features more than 500 of the rarest and most sought after examples of pure American muscle, along with the finest Corvettes with an emphasis on the cars of the 1960s and '70s. A bicycle and minibike "show within the show." Live music from Redline 7000. Adult admission is $30 at the door or $25 in advance at area outlets. Children 12 and younger admitted free with an adult. For information and advance sale ticket locations, visit www.mcacn.com.

Cruise nights

Antioch: Second and fourth Thursday of the month through Sept. 26 at Cuda's Bar & Grill, 27045 Grass Lake Road), 6-9 p.m. Presented by BGV Motorsports. Enjoy music, food specials, giveaways, dash plaques, a Top Vehicle Award and fundraising for Lake County Haven. For details, BGVMotorsports.com.

Lake Zurich: First Wednesday of the month at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, 6 to 9 p.m. May through August (September, October to be determined). For information, visit lakezurich.org.

Mount Prospect: Saturdays, Bluesmobile Cruise Nights, Southeast Metra lot at Route 83 and Northwest Highway, 3-9 p.m. through Sept. 28. Sponsored by Mount Prospect Lions Club. For details, visit www.mplions.org.

Rolling Meadows: Fridays, Meadows Christian Fellowship Church, 2401 Kirchoff Road, 5-8 p.m., through September. For details, visit www.meadowsfamily.org or MeadowsCruiseNights Facebook page.

Roselle: Fridays, 13th annual Roselle American Legion cruise nights, 344 E. Maple Ave., through Sept. 27. 6-9 p.m. For information and list of live bands, visit cruiseroselle.com.

Schaumburg: Old Timers Cruise Night, every Sunday. The only year-round cruise night. Meets at Culver's on Wise Road in Schaumburg, April through October, starting at 4 p.m. outdoors; November until March, group meets indoors starting at 3:30 p.m. Door prizes. For details, email hpolakow47@att.net.

Schaumburg: Daily Herald Cruise Night at Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 W. Golf Road, 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Entertainment, food. Top pick to be featured in Matt Avery's column in the newspaper's Auto section. For details, visit events.dailyherald.com.

Wasco: Friday nights at The Lodge on 64, 41W379 Route. 64 (five miles west of Randall Road). 6-9 p.m. through Sept. 27. Enjoy music, food specials, gift certificate giveaways and a Top Vehicle award. Fundraising for the Salvation Army, Tri-City Corps. For details, visit BGVMotorsports.com.

Wheeling: Skippers Restaurant (originally Dog N Suds) 120 S. Elmhurst Road, one block south of Dundee Road, is bringing back the original Skippers Car Cruise. Running from 4-9 p.m. every Saturday until the end of October, weather permitting. There will be cruise-in food specials and every cruiser will receive one free fountain pop.

Monthly meetings

Chicago Alfa Romeo Owners Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month (except December) at Spuntino's Pizza, 515 Higgins Road, Park Ridge. For more information, email acavaliere@mail.com.

Austin-Healey Club meets on the second Thursday of the month at Aurelio's Pizza, 1455 W. Lake St., Addison. Dinner and social meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. There is secure, well lighted parking next to the restaurant. For details, visit www.healeyclub.org.

Chicagoland Avanti Owners Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at Mr. Beef and Pizza, 1796 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect. For more information, contact Rick Shafer at (630) 272-6850, rshafer19@yahoo.com, or Joe Dolezal, (630) 986-1526, dolezalcaoa@sbcglobal.net.

Chicagoland Chapter of Buick Club of America meets at various locations and dates. For information, email ccbca@comcast.net.

Cadillac LaSalle Club West of the Lake Region meets at 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month, March through November, at Yorkfield Civic Center, 15W354 Lexington St., Elmhurst. For information, call Fred Butalla at (815) 730-6044 or visit westofthelakeclc.com.

Allante XLR Chapter of the Cadillac LaSalle Club meets 9:30 a.m. the first Saturday of the month at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. New nonmember attendees are offered a one-time free continental breakfast and do not have to own either a Cadillac Allante or Cadillac XLR. For details, call Terry Bressler at (847) 267-9300 or email Terry@specialsalesusa.com.

Greater Chicago Classic Chevy Club meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Sunday of the month at Mr. Beef and Pizza, 1796 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect. For information, contact Frank Cebulski Jr. at (630) 624-2043, email wally1961@hotmail.com or visit chicagoclassicchevy.com.

Vintage Chevrolet Club of America's Northern Illinois Region is looking for interested Chevy enthusiasts. Meetings are once a month at various venues and times. For details, call Steve at (847) 356-3684, email novasscott@aol.com or Brad at (847) 452-1348, brad@3gcs.com. Club website is www.vcca.org/~nir.

Northern Illinois Region of the Walter P. Chrysler (NIR-WPC) Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Chrysler Midwest Business Center, 901 Warrenville Road, Lisle. Members now meet on the fifth floor. Also known as the Chrysler Products Restorers Club, welcoming Chrysler, Dodge, DeSoto, Plymouth, Dodge trucks and Jeep vehicles. For more information, call Guy at (630) 721-0662.

Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts meet at 7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the Villa Park VFW, 39 E. St. Charles Road. For more information, visit ccecorvair.com.

Chicago Corvette Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at Oak Street Restaurant, 945 Oak St., North Aurora. For information, visit chicagocorvetteclub.com.

Chicagoland North Corvette Club, sponsored by Stasek Chevrolet, meets at 7 p.m. the last Thursday of the month. For meeting location or information, visit www.chicagolandnorthcorvetteclub.com.

Fox Valley Corvette Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at St. Charles Moose Lodge No. 1368, 2250 W. Route 38. For details, visit foxvalleycorvette.com.

Northern Rays Ltd. Corvette Club meets 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Real Time Sports Bar, 1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village. Free pizza, 50/50 and raffle. For more information, visit www.northernrayscorvetteclub.com.

North Shore Corvette Club, open to all Corvette owners and enthusiasts, meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at Libertyville Chevrolet, 1001 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. For information, visit northshorecorvetteclub.org.

Sunburst Corvette Club meets on the first Thursday of the month, except January, at Galati's Hideaway, 800 Feinberg Court, Cary. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by meeting at 7 p.m. For more than 35 years, the Sunburst club has helped Vette owners get the most out their ownership with road trips, auto crossing, car shows, tech tips and great friendships. For information, visit www.sunburstcorvetteclub.com or call Mike Stevens at (847) 277-9302.

Fox Valley Electric Auto Association meets at 7 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Packer Engineering, 1976 N. Washington St., Naperville. For information, visit fveaa.org or call Ted at (630) 260-0424.

The Northern Illinois regional group of the Early Ford V-8 Club of America meets at 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at the Wheeling Township Service Center, 1616 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. The group focuses on Flathead Fords and Mercurys of the 1932 -1953 era. For details, visit www.nirgv8.org or email info@nirgv8.org.

Prairie State 4 Wheel Drive Club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Rosati's Restaurant, 1770 W. Wise Road, Schaumburg. For information, call (847) 891-5151.

Cruisin' Tigers GTO Club meets the third Saturday of the month at Mr. Beef and Pizza, 1796 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect. For details, call Randy Ray at (630) 740-8840 or visit www.cruisintigers.com.

The Herd, the Tri-State Impala Club for 1994-1996 Impala SS enthusiasts, meets on the third week of the month. For details, see the events calendar on the Herd website, www.theherd.com.

Chicagoland MG Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month, except December, at Mack's Golden Pheasant, 668 W. North Ave., Elmhurst. For information, call Jim Evans at (630) 858-8192 or visit chicagolandmgclub.com.

Vintage MG Car Club of Chicago meets at 8 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the Pizza Joynt, 39 W. North Ave., Northlake. For more information, visit vintagemgchicago.com or call Greg Hoeft at (847) 272-5545.

Windy City Miata Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, February through October, at Fuddruckers, 1500 Branding Lane in Downers Grove, near the intersection of Butterfield and Finley roads. For information, visit windycitymiataclub.com.

The Fox Valley Model A Restorers Club (MARC) meets at 7 p.m. the third Friday of most months in the lower level of the St. Charles city hall. Anyone interested in 85-year-old Ford Model As is welcome to attend, whether you own a Model A or not. For more information or to confirm a meeting, call Dan at (815) 566-6550 or Phred at (847) 312-0926.

Illinois Region of the Model A Restorers Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at American Legion Post No. 974, 9757 Pacific Ave., Franklin Park. Anyone interested in Model A Fords is welcome. For more information, call Ron Ehrenhofer at (847) 255 6758 or visit illinoisregionmarc.com.

Model T Ford Club International, Fox Valley Chapter: All makes and models of cars are welcome. Meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Elgin Township offices, 729 S. McLean Blvd., Elgin. For information, contact Steve Thoren, president, (847) 840-7319.

Chicagoland Mopar Connection is a car club for those interested in the preservation of Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth, AMC and Jeep vehicles. For information, call Pat at (630) 987-9566 or visit www.chicagolandmopar.com.

Stallions Gate Mustang & Ford Club is an active social club of all-year Mustangs and Ford enthusiasts in the Chicago area. Monthly meetings held the second Saturday at different locations. For more information, call Jeff at (630) 327-3762 or visit stallionsgate.org.

Packards of Chicagoland meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Silver Stallion Restaurant, 1275 Lee St., Des Plaines. For more information, call (847) 945-3927 or visit chicagopackard.org.

Chicagoland PT Cruiser Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Colonial Cafe, 1625 E. Main St., St. Charles. All Cruiser owners are welcome. For more information, call Tony at (847) 515-8110 or Steve at (815) 985-7391 or visit chicagolandptcruiserclub.org.

Fox Valley PT Cruisers meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the McHenry Township Senior Center, 3519 N Richmond Road (west of intersection of Route 31 and Johnsburg Road), McHenry. For details, call Dan at (815) 344-6091 or visit foxvalleyptcruisers.com.

Romin' Chariots Car Club, Blue Island. Group hosts four charity car shows this year and attends weekly cruise nights. For more details, visit www.rominchariots.com.

The Midwest Street Rod Association of Illinois meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at Medinah Shrine Center, 550 N. Shriners Drive, Addison. Membership is open to all that share an interest in 1972 and older hot rods and customs. Go to www.msraofil.org or call Tony at (847) 508-2054 for more information.

North Suburban Sports Car Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Sweet Baby Ray's restaurant, 800 E. Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village. A member of the Midwestern Council of Sports Car Clubs for more than 60 years, the group discusses and hosts HPDE, HSAX and W2W road course events. For information, visit nsscc.org.

The Northern Illinois Street Rod Association meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Nick's Pizza, Randall and Bowes roads, Elgin. All American cars and American engines welcome. For details, email info@nilsra.com or visit nilsra.com.

The Studebaker Club's Black Hawk chapter meets 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. For more information, visit www.studebakerclubs.com/blackhawk or call (630) 776-1454.

Classic Thunderbird Club of Chicagoland welcomes all owners of 1955-1957 Thunderbirds and those who have an interest in them. For information, call Ken Smizinski at (847) 397-3747 or visit ctcc9.com.

Chicagoland Thunderbird Club is a vintage car enthusiasts club dedicated to the historical preservation of the Ford Thunderbird, models from 1955 through 2005. The Chicagoland Thunderbirds puts on car show events during the summer; all makes and models of American- and foreign-made cars are welcome to our shows. For club details, membership and upcoming events, contact Art Kastl, (630) 927-3224.

Illinois Sports Owners Association (Triumph Sports Cars) meets the first Sunday of each month at 7 p.m. at Mack's Golden Pheasant, 668 W. North Ave., Elmhurst. For information, visit www.snic-braaapp.org.

The Viper Owners Association of Illinois meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month, April through October, at Pinstripes, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. All meetings are a cruise night, so bring your Viper. This is the largest congregation of Vipers anywhere in the U.S. For information, visit www.IllinoisVipers.com, email Alex Ristanovic at AlexR@IllinoisVipers.com or call (630) 415-3642.

Northeast Illinois Volkswagen Association meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month, excluding November and December, at Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, 800 E. Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village. For information, visit nivaclub.org.

Motorcycle clubs

American Legion Post 36 in Des Plaines, one of the oldest in the state, has reorganized a Riders Group and is looking for additional members to join. Qualification are: membership in the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary, and have a licensed motorcycle of 300 cubic centimeters or larger. If interested, contact the Post at (847) 824-3236 for additional information.

American Legion Riders of Post 57, Elgin, are always accepting new qualified members. For information, contact Elgin ALR President Bill Lowe at (847) 812-7677 or email billlowe00@gmail.com. You can also visit the Post 57 website at www.alelginpost57.com.

American Legion Riders, Chapter 134, Morton Grove, is looking to add to its membership. For information, contact Chapter 134 Director Joe Lampert, (847) 417-8672, email Joe at the-natureboy1@comcast.net or visit www.mortongrovepost134.org.

The Back Road Riders motorcycle club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Garibaldi's Italian Eatery, 2346 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Rides are 9 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month, April through November, beginning at Jo Jo's Restaurant on Golf Road in Schaumburg, east of Barrington Road on the corner of North Walnut Lane. For details, visit brrmc.com.

The Chicago Cruisers are a motorcycle social club that is open to all types of motorcycles. Meetings are 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at Denny's Restaurant, 1086 Lake St., Hanover Park. We schedule a ride almost every weekend (mostly Sundays) throughout the riding season. For more information and list of activities, visit www.chicagocruiser.com or our Facebook page, email president@chicagocruisers.com or membership@chicagocruisers.com.

Chicagoland Wings, Chapter IL-Z2 of the Goldwing Road Riders Association, meets the second Sunday of each month at Denny's restaurant, 17W660 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace. Breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by meeting at 9 a.m. All bikes welcome. Rides following meeting, weather permitting. Visit www.gwrra-il-z2.com for more information or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ilz2wings. Email info@gwrra-ilz2.com.

EMS Road Docs: Get your medical training and certification from EMS ROADDOCS ILLINOIS. The group is made up of licensed medical professionals who ride. Members train you in a variety of medical classes so you know what to do when accidents happen. Become a Certified First Responder. This group will instruct you, your organization and family in providing immediate care. For convenient training in your area, email horizgrp@aol.com or visit www.emsroaddocsil.com.

The Jerseypine Cruisers Motorcycle Touring Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Elks Lodge, 495 Lee St., Des Plaines. Breakfast rides, May through October, leave at 9 a.m. on the first and third Sundays from McDonald's on Route 72, east of Barrington Road, Hoffman Estates. All remaining Sunday breakfast rides leave at 9 a.m. from McDonald's, Lee and Oakton streets, Des Plaines. For details and event calendar, visit www.jerseypinecruisers.org.

Star Touring and Riding, Elgin Chapter 488, meets at BBK Motorsports, 227 DuPage St., Elgin, on the first Saturday of every month at 9 a.m. There is a ride after every meeting in April through November, with additional rides scheduled on non-meeting days. The group welcomes new members. Any type of bike is welcome.

• To add a calendar listing, email time, date and location to auto@dailyherald.com.