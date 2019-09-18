 

Barcelona Creative Group hires video production leader

BURR RIDGE -- Advertising and marketing agency Barcelona Creative Group has hired Steve Grein to grow BCG's video production department and help drive business development efforts for the agency.

Grein, who will be BCG's video production department manager and business development director, will apply his experience as an Emmy Award-winning executive producer and project manager. He will spearhead a one-stop video production shop that will include creative strategy, script writing, high-definition shooting (on-location or in-studio), digital HD editing and motion graphic design.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"While corporate and product-related videos have long been popular in both business to consumer and business to business applications, the use of video in digital marketing has exploded in recent years," said Juli Barcelona, president of Barcelona Creative Group. "Video has become a huge part of digital and social media marketing campaigns -- areas that have enabled our agency to experience rapid growth over the past several years."

Grein added he has worked with the Barcelona team for almost 20 years as owner of NeWave Productions, "so I knew I was partnering with great people fueled by an extremely talented team."

