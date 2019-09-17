Pinnacle Dermatology acquires Tennessee clinics

LOMBARD -- Pinnacle Dermatology has entered the Tennessee market with the recent acquisition of 9 Murfreesboro Dermatology Clinic and Belle Meade Dermatology locations and 17 providers in the Nashville area.

Terms of the acquisitions were not announced,

The company said the new clinics are a first step toward achieving its goal of expanding into the state of Tennessee. Pinnacle Dermatology has also strengthened its commitment there with the implementation of a second corporate shared services location in Hermitage, to provide scheduling, revenue cycle management and laboratory/pathology functions and employment opportunities.

"It is our goal to grow our presence and serve diverse populations by providing the highest quality of dermatologic care while protecting physician autonomy in our clinics," said Chad A. Eckes, CEO of Pinnacle Dermatology. "Both organizations have built and grown dermatology practices that deliver a high-quality of care and we're looking forward to integrating their models into Pinnacle's network."

Pinnacle will continue serving the patients of Belle Meade Dermatology and Murfreesboro Dermatology Clinic at its current locations. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same.