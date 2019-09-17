Mathieson, Moyski, Austin names new managing partner

Ron Austin, CPA, was elected to fill the role of managing partner at Mathieson, Moyski, Austin & Co., LLP in Wheaton,

He succeeds Mike Moyski, CPA, who will retire in December.

Austin began his accounting career at Arthur Andersen & Co. in Chicago. He then owned an accounting practice in Glen Ellyn and joined MMA & Co. as a manager in 1996. In 1999, he was made a partner. Austin specializes in tax strategies for businesses, trusts and individuals, with expertise in multistate taxation.

A graduate of Augustana College, Austin received his bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in taxation from Northern Illinois University. He is a licensed certified public accountant in Illinois and a member of the Illinois CPA Society, as well as the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Austin and the firm are members of CPAmerica, a consortium of accounting firms throughout the country.

Austin has served on the board and as treasurer of the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce and he led the Ambassadors Club as chairman. He is a board member and past president and former treasurer of CASA of DuPage, and he served on the board of the Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. Austin is an active member and past president of the Lions Club of Wheaton. In 2015, he was honored by the Wheaton Chamber with the Brinkman Community Leadership Award.

"The firm has experienced tremendous growth since Austin joined the firm," said Moyski. "Ron's contributions and his commitment to the team, as well as his technical and management skills, all support this transition."