CTL Global president honored for support of women-owned businesses

Sharon Dalenberg, president and CEO of CTL Global Inc. in Elk Grove Village, recently received the Women's Business Enterprise Gold Star Award from the Women's Business Development Center.

The award is given to a certified women-owned business with a record of outstanding success and dedication supporting the women-owned business community, according to the Chicago-based WBDC.

Dalenberg started CTL Global in 1978, providing transportation services to the banking industry. The company evolved over 30 years into a transportation and logistics company for several industries.

Dalenberg has been committed to equal opportunities for women for more than 40 years, first as an attorney working on pro bono cases to defend women's rights and now as a successful business owner. She is also a champion of diversity and inclusion and a proponent of partnering with women- and minority-owned businesses to give them additional leverage to win contracts.

Dalenberg mentors entrepreneurs and invests financially in startups and also provides college scholarships and paid internships at CTL Global for students who want to become business owners.

"It has been a great privilege to watch CTL Global's success grow over the years," said Emilia DiMenco, president and CEO of the WBDC. "Part of what makes the WBDC so strong is our business partners who not only support our objectives but play an active role in helping other WBEs. CTL Global's team supports WBEs both in its own business and through voluntary efforts with the WBDC."

The award is part of the WBDC's annual Connect & Celebrate event, bringing together aspiring women, minority, and veteran business owners to provide business development and education opportunities. Each year, the WBDC honors outstanding businesswomen and men who have not only succeeded personally but contributed to the economic development of their community.