Despite hurricane, Elk Grove-sponsored Bahamas Bowl still scheduled to go on

The Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, played in December 2018 at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, is still scheduled to take place Dec. 20, as the worst of Hurricane Dorian was some 100 miles away. Courtesy of Ben Solomon/ESPN Images

Elk Grove Village has developed a unique connection to the Bahamas through the village's sponsorship of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, prompting local leaders on Friday to send well wishes and invite residents here to donate to hurricane relief efforts.

And as of now, the college football bowl game scheduled for Dec. 20 at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau is still scheduled to be played, officials said.

The worst of the damage from Hurricane Dorian affected the islands of Grand Bahama and Great Abaco, some 100 miles north of the capital of Nassau.

Mayor Craig Johnson said Friday he's had a few preliminary conversations regarding the status of the bowl game, which the village is sponsoring for the second year to bolster its business park marketing efforts. The stadium isn't damaged, and the Atlantis Paradise Island resort where the football teams stay is open.

While nothing is final at this point, the game is still on, Johnson said.

"Now, we're not worried about it," he said. "Our main concern is the Bahamian people and getting them the help they need."

Johnson answered questions about the bowl game after the village put out a news release Friday expressing sympathies to those who have lost family members and had their houses and communities destroyed by the storm.

The village release directed those interested in donating to recovery efforts to bahamas.com/relief for a list of preferred disaster relief organizations.