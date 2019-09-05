 

Planet Fitness moving into portion of former Hobby Lobby space in Palatine

  • Planet Fitness will take over a section of this former Hobby Lobby in Palatine Plaza on Northwest Highway.

      Planet Fitness will take over a section of this former Hobby Lobby in Palatine Plaza on Northwest Highway. Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Updated 9/5/2019 3:15 PM

Vacant space created by Hobby Lobby's departure from Palatine Plaza a little more than three years ago is getting filled with a second business.

Planet Fitness is taking over some of the Hobby Lobby space, moving in next to the Pete and Mac's Pet Resort that opened earlier this year in a 12,000-square-foot section of the Northwest Highway shopping center.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Palatine village council members this week approved a special-use permit and a variation allowing 30 fewer parking spaces than typically required so Planet Fitness can renovate about 19,000 square feet of the plaza.

Michael Ng, senior director of design and construction for Planet Fitness, said at least four employees will be in the 24-hour club at all times.

"We're thinking of safety of not only our staff members, but also our (club) members as well," Ng told the village council.

In making a pitch for the village council to allow a fitness club in a building originally designated for retail, Palatine Plaza owner Highland Management Associates Inc. cited how changing consumer habits dictate a different tenant mix.

Palatine's Plant Fitness is expected to have 500 to 750 members. Those members likely will boost sales at traditional retailers in the mall, according Lombard-based Highland Management.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Highland Management executive Charles Margosian Jr. said Planet Fitness will be good for the plaza and the overall community due to its focus on health and wellness. The market dictated what would be the best use of the space after Hobby Lobby's 2016 departure, he said.

"Over that time, we were able to surmise it's an excellent location for a gym because we had no less than probably eight fitness operators approach us," Margosian said during a recent appearance before the Palatine plan commission. "And we have been, on and off, working with Planet Fitness for quite some time."

When asked by Councilman Doug Myslinski about the Hobby Lobby space that remains vacant, Margosian said Highland Management is working to find a tenant.

"There's nobody solid right now, but we're working on it," Margosian said. "It takes some time. It's a difficult environment as you know."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Palatine Plaza filling up again as it marks 60th anniversary
Related Article
Palatine Plaza filling up again as it marks 60th anniversary
 
Elevated beds, TVs playing Animal Planet and a spa: Pet resort opening in Palatine Plaza
Related Article
Elevated beds, TVs playing Animal Planet and a spa: Pet resort opening in Palatine Plaza
 
Dog boarding and training business to fill Hobby Lobby spot in Palatine
Related Article
Dog boarding and training business to fill Hobby Lobby spot in Palatine
 
Related Article
Palatine Hobby Lobby opens Monday at Rand and Dundee roads
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 