Planet Fitness moving into portion of former Hobby Lobby space in Palatine

Vacant space created by Hobby Lobby's departure from Palatine Plaza a little more than three years ago is getting filled with a second business.

Planet Fitness is taking over some of the Hobby Lobby space, moving in next to the Pete and Mac's Pet Resort that opened earlier this year in a 12,000-square-foot section of the Northwest Highway shopping center.

Palatine village council members this week approved a special-use permit and a variation allowing 30 fewer parking spaces than typically required so Planet Fitness can renovate about 19,000 square feet of the plaza.

Michael Ng, senior director of design and construction for Planet Fitness, said at least four employees will be in the 24-hour club at all times.

"We're thinking of safety of not only our staff members, but also our (club) members as well," Ng told the village council.

In making a pitch for the village council to allow a fitness club in a building originally designated for retail, Palatine Plaza owner Highland Management Associates Inc. cited how changing consumer habits dictate a different tenant mix.

Palatine's Plant Fitness is expected to have 500 to 750 members. Those members likely will boost sales at traditional retailers in the mall, according Lombard-based Highland Management.

Highland Management executive Charles Margosian Jr. said Planet Fitness will be good for the plaza and the overall community due to its focus on health and wellness. The market dictated what would be the best use of the space after Hobby Lobby's 2016 departure, he said.

"Over that time, we were able to surmise it's an excellent location for a gym because we had no less than probably eight fitness operators approach us," Margosian said during a recent appearance before the Palatine plan commission. "And we have been, on and off, working with Planet Fitness for quite some time."

When asked by Councilman Doug Myslinski about the Hobby Lobby space that remains vacant, Margosian said Highland Management is working to find a tenant.

"There's nobody solid right now, but we're working on it," Margosian said. "It takes some time. It's a difficult environment as you know."