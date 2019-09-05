Feder: The Mix moves back to No. 1 in Chicago radio ratings

WTMX 101.9-FM, the Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station, seesawed back into the top spot in August, trading places with classic rock sibling WDRV 97.1-FM in the latest Nielsen Audio survey.

The Mix also ranked first in mornings with Eric Ferguson, Melissa McGurren and Brian "Whip" Paruch, and in afternoons with Kevin "Koz" Koske and Jennifer Roberts.

The Drive took midday honors with Bob Stroud, while Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM moved up to first place in evenings with Cubs baseball broadcasts and hosts Joe Ostrowski and Julie DiCaro.

Among other big winners were two iHeartMedia stations -- Top 40 WKSC 103.5-FM and adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM -- which boosted their overall shares and landed top 10 spots in mornings, middays, afternoons and evenings.

