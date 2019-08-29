 

Amita plans to close acute mental illness units in Elgin, Elk Grove Village

  • The psychiatric unit in Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital could close if a state board approves and care would be transferred to Aurora.

    The psychiatric unit in Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital could close if a state board approves and care would be transferred to Aurora. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 8/29/2019 6:06 PM

Plans by Amita Health to close two acute mental illness units at hospitals in Elgin and Elk Grove Village dismayed one local lawmaker

"This is shameful," state Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin said Thursday. The news of Amita's intent came without notifying Elgin city officials or other stakeholders, she said. "By pulling out they are damaging lives."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Amita intends to move its inpatient psychiatric unit from Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin to Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, and the inpatient geriatric psychiatric unit from Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital in Hoffman Estates.

Amita Health Senior Vice President and CEO of Behavioral Health Clay Ciha said the change allows the organization to "enhance and grow our behavioral health services so we can care for even more patients."

"These changes better allocate specialized clinicians at a single, stronger program within each region," Ciha said, noting the organization is one of the largest providers of mental health care in the state.

"We are establishing centers of excellence for behavioral health services in our Fox River Valley region and Northwest region."

The proposal first must go before the Illinois Health Facilities Planning Board for approval.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Saint Joseph's is authorized for 184 beds with 30 reserved for acute mental illness patients, according to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.

The psychiatric unit is vital to the community and a crucial resource for homeless people and minorities with mental illness, Castro said, noting it comes after downsizing at the Elgin Mental Health Center.

"This will put a tremendous strain on the community," and turn jails into mental health wards, she said.

Alexian Brothers Medical Center is authorized for 401 beds with 25 allocated to acute mental illness, the state reports.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Suicides show officers need to talk about 'emotional survival,' Buffalo Grove chief says
Related Article
Suicides show officers need to talk about 'emotional survival,' Buffalo Grove chief says
 
Suburban hospitals earn top patient safety rating
Related Article
Suburban hospitals earn top patient safety rating
 
Amita, Meijer team to bring presents to hospitalized children
Related Article
Amita, Meijer team to bring presents to hospitalized children
 
Related Article
Hanover Township Mental Health Board awards funding
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 