Green Oaks development nears completion

Inland National Development Company has completed approximately 70 percent of a mixed-use development located on 33 acres at 14100 West Rockland Road in Green Oaks. Photo courtesy Inland National Development Company

GREEN OAKS -- Inland National Development Company has completed approximately 70 percent of a mixed-use development located on 33 acres at 14100 West Rockland Road in Green Oaks.

The Oak Brook-based company was the master developer in a public-private partnership with the village of Green Oaks to develop the 33 acres of vacant land. Together, they rezoned the land for mixed-use development and completed site grading, installation of utilities, sanitary sewers, water mains, stormwater drainage, management systems, road improvements, extensions and landscaping including a stormwater detention pond.

Anthony Casaccio, president and CEO of INDC, said the completed project will include a 35,000-square-foot retail, trucks, sales and service dealership operated by CIT Trucks, LLC; a 160,000-square-foot light industrial/office warehouse developed by the Panattoni Development Company; a gas station convenience store; a restaurant and some small-scale retail shops.

Green Oaks Mayor Bernard Wysocki added the development will bring "several hundred new jobs to our community and increased sales and property tax dollars to further benefit our schools, roads and much more."