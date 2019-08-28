Feder: Weigel Broadcasting turns WCIU into CW26 on Sunday

Twenty-five years after WCIU-Channel 26 shed its affiliation with the Univision Spanish-language network and became fully independent as "The U," the Weigel Broadcasting station is about to take on a new identity.

On Sunday it will become an affiliate of The CW Network and begin carrying the network's lineup from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

"It was an easy decision to partner with The CW," said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of the privately owned Chicago-based company. "This gives us the opportunity for CW26 to air original, scripted, primetime programming six nights a week, as well as launching the new daytime talk show, 'Tamron Hall' [at 4 p.m. weekdays]."

