Strategic Wealth Partners earns Financial Times honor

DEERFIELD -- Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC has been named one of the Financial Times' Top 300 Registered Investment Advisors in the publication's 2019 listing.

It is the fifth time Strategic Wealth Partners has been ranked on the Financial Times list.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Financial Times yet again," said Neal Price, Principal and Co-founder of Strategic Wealth Partners. "Industry rankings, such as the FT Top 300 RIAs, reflect our commitment to our continued growth as an independent Registered Investment Advisor."

Strategic Wealth Partners is a part of Focus Financial Partners, a partnership of independently managed wealth management firms. Focus provides strategic support to help its partner firms achieve objectives, including support of growth initiatives and development of strong succession plans.