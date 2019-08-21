Feder: ABC 7 promotes 'Windy City' producer to programming chief

Matt Knutson, executive producer of "Windy City Live," has been promoted to director of content innovation at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, Robert Feder writes.

He'll supervise all local programming at the station.

"Throughout his tenure at ABC 7, Matt has been a source of innovation and has brought his creativity to every project in which he has been involved," John Idler, president and general manager of ABC 7, said in a statement. "His hands-on ability to strategize around premium content across all of our platforms will serve him well in his new role."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.