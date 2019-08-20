SomerCor names Brisky managing director of communications

SomerCor, Chicago's Small Business Administration certified development company, has hired Kimberly Brisky as managing director of communications and engagement.

Brisky is a public affairs professional with experience in strategic communications, media relations, and external affairs. She joins SomerCor to further elevate the organization's standing as a leading SBA lender and economic development resource.

Most recently, Brisky was the director of communications at the Small Business Advocacy Council. During her tenure, the organization successfully ushered five bills into law on the state level and passed multiple Chicago code reforms. She created and led a comprehensive media and community engagement strategy that helped grow the SBAC's visibility and impact, quickly transforming the organization into one of Illinois' leading small business advocacy groups.

Prior to the SBAC, Brisky spent a decade working on Capitol Hill, where she served as a congressional aide to former Sen. Mark Kirk and later as deputy chief of staff to former Rep. Bob Dold. Brisky worked on a broad range of policy matters pertaining to small businesses and led congressman Dold's public engagement and communications strategy. Additionally, she held various leadership roles in several high-profile congressional campaigns. During her time in D.C., Brisky earned a master's degree from The Johns Hopkins University.

"We are glad to welcome Kim to the team. Her proven ability to bring awareness to small business issues and success in coalition building are critical to enhancing our visibility and service in the region," said Manny Flores, president and CEO of SomerCor.