National Guard, DeVry offer scholarship program

NAPERVILLE -- The National Guard Association of Illinois, in partnership with DeVry University, announced it will provide

scholarships for eligible NGAI family members to pursue their education at DeVry.

The "Advance 500 Scholarship" will pay for tuition at DeVry for as long as the student is meeting continuing eligibility criteria, according to a statement from the NGAI. The scholarship does not include the cost of books and fees.

NGAI partnered with DeVry because of the university's history of helping current and former members of the U.S. military reach their higher education goals.

"Our members spend a lifetime being dedicated to serving others, with Military spouses and children receiving little to no benefits for their devoted support," said NGAI Executive Director Calvin Young. "With the Advance 500 scholarship, we can help provide an opportunity for a military family member to earn a degree without financial obligation."

For more information, visit https://ngai.com/scholarships