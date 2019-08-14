Hoffman Estates' Sears Centre certified as a 'sensory inclusive' venue

Hoffman Estates' Sears Centre Arena is now certified to make all its events "sensory inclusive," accommodating guests with such conditions as autism, PTSD and dementia who might otherwise be overwhelmed by the noise and stimulation.

The first such event -- and the one whose organizers inspired the action -- is All Elite Wrestling's All Out on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Sears Centre Marketing Director Craig Kuehne said AEW is very involved with such efforts at the venues it uses and encouraged Spectra Venue Management's partnership with the Alabama-based nonprofit KultureCity.

The partnership provides families with the free KultureCity App they can use to preview events and sensory accommodations at the Sears Centre before attending. It also set up the recent training of arena staff by medical professionals to help them recognize when a patron is experiencing overstimulation and how to respond, Kuehne said.

Sensory bags containing noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards will be available to Sears Centre guests, either in advance or when arena staff are responding to someone unexpectedly overwhelmed by the environment.

KultureCity will be on hand for AEW's All Out to provide a temporary quiet space for guests in need of it. Meanwhile, Sears Centre staff are working on identifying a permanent space within the building.

Kuehne said the goal is to make the Sears Centre a place where families can attend events together without excluding those with sensory issues.

KultureCity Executive Director Traci Johnson issued a written statement on what the new partnership will mean for Sears Centre attendees.

"To know that you soon will be able to see families attend a basketball game, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment," Johnson said. "Our communities are what shape our lives and know that the Sears Centre Arena is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing."

KultureCity has so far helped create more than 200 sensory inclusive venues. It recently was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 by the business magazine FastCompany.