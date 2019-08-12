Oberweis restaurant trio in Geneva will include ice cream, burgers, pizza

A new Oberweis Dairy store, coupled with a pizza place and burger spot, is coming to the Randall Road corridor.

The restaurant trio, which will all be under one roof, is expected to open sometime next year in Geneva, at the intersection of Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway, on the southwest corner.

Kevin Stahr, communications coordinator for the city of Geneva, said the project, located at 2150 S. Randall Road, is a welcome addition to the community and the busy Randall Road corridor.

"The Oberweis development will bring new dining options to Geneva's Randall Road corridor and is another reason to visit our community," Stahr said. "The project also will generate new property tax and sales tax dollars to the city."

Presently, the project is awaiting a final building permit. Once it is issued, he said, the 4,256-square-foot fast casual restaurant is expected to take about seven months to complete. When it opens, there would be an Oberweis Dairy store, a Woodgrain Neapolitan Pizzeria and a That Burger Joint, all run by Oberweis, within the same building.

Oberweis would serve its typical ice cream, malts and other dairy creations. The pizza place features made-to-order wood-fired pizzas. At That Burger Joint, patrons can get burgers, as well as fries, chicken and more.

While the Oberweis restaurant combination project is a new concept along the Randall Road corridor, there are others in the Chicago area including Naperville, Downers Grove, Glen Ellyn, Skokie and Bolingbrook, as well as downstate in the college towns of Champaign and Bloomington.

This spot will have a drive-through, but also multi-concept dining within the restaurant, where families can all eat under one roof and enjoy different options.

The development is expected to draw customers from up and down the Randall Road corridor.

Until it opens, the closest spot along the Randall Road corridor for Oberweis ice cream is in Elgin at 400 S. Randall Road. The Elgin location has all the dairy and ice cream offerings. However, it does not contain That Burger Joint or Woodgrain pizza.

Summer wind-down:

To help relax from all of the summer fun you've had, or fall fun you're gearing up for, Geneva Commons is holding yoga sessions in its commons areas through September.

Every Thursday night from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. there is Sunset Yoga at the mall along the Randall Road corridor. Local instructors for nearby Delnor Health and Fitness Center lead the sessions, which focus on stretching and relaxation.

The sessions are free and held on the green space at the mall.

There also are free Peaceful yoga sessions on Saturdays at the mall, also on the green. The peaceful yoga sessions will be held at 10 a.m. through September.

Participants in the yoga sessions are asked to bring their own mats.

• Amy Williams' column covers all the news of business along the Randall Road corridor from Batavia to Crystal Lake. Contact her at randallbiz@comcast.net mailto:randallbiz@comcast.net or (847) 894-5036.