Feder: Block Club Chicago snaps up neighborhood news fans

A wayward alligator in the Humboldt Park lagoon -- as well as generous grants from three local foundations -- are making this a great summer for Block Club Chicago, Robert Feder writes.

On Friday the nonprofit subscription-based digital news site, founded by former editors of DNAinfo Chicago, exceeded 20 million page views since its launch in June 2018. It now boasts more than 8,000 paid subscribers.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"We're so proud of the support we've gotten from our readers and our donors," editor-in-chief Shamus Toomey told me. "Thanks to both, we can grow our newsroom and bring more neighborhood news coverage to Chicago. We had a fantastic first year. We can't thank Chicagoans enough for how warmly they've embraced Block Club."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.