Feder: Blackout ends as CBS and AT&T kiss and make up
Updated 8/9/2019 6:34 AM
After holding viewers hostage for 20 days, AT&T restored CBS programming Thursday on DirecTV, DirecTV Now and AT&T U-verse platforms, Robert Feder writes.
Since July 20, the blackout affected more than 6.5 million customers in 17 cities, including Chicago. CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 lost more than a quarter of its viewership during the impasse, according to Nielsen figures.
"CBS and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience," the two companies said in a joint statement.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
