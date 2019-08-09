Feder: Blackout ends as CBS and AT&T kiss and make up

After holding viewers hostage for 20 days, AT&T restored CBS programming Thursday on DirecTV, DirecTV Now and AT&T U-verse platforms.

Since July 20, the blackout affected more than 6.5 million customers in 17 cities, including Chicago. CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 lost more than a quarter of its viewership during the impasse, according to Nielsen figures.

"CBS and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience," the two companies said in a joint statement.

