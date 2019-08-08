Feder: Reader to host 'Love Letter to Chicago Journalism'

The Chicago Reader is counting on the gratitude and generosity of local journalists to help jump-start its latest fundraising effort, Robert Feder writes.

The independently-owned alternative weekly will host a 12-hour telethon August 23 during which journalists will be invited to pay tribute to those who inspired their work and careers.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The salutes will come in the form of written testimonials to be read by the hosts or delivered by the journalists themselves live on the program.

Billed as "A Love Letter to Chicago Journalism," the event will be streamed on the Reader's website and on Facebook Live, starting at 7 a.m.

The telethon will coincide with the launch of a monthly donor model in which supporters will be asked to contribute five dollars a month or more to secure the Reader's future.

About 2,500 people made one-time donations last year after a local investment group bought the Reader from Sun-Times Media.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.