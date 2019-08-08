DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau launches new website

OAK BROOK -- The DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the launch of a new website, DiscoverDuPage.com.

The site has a new contemporary design and delivers an appealing approach to showcasing DuPage County. Visitors to the site will notice a sleeker, faster and more intuitive website. Like the theme and content found in the 2019 DCVB Visitor's Guide, "Created for You by You," the new website allows visitors to take a peek through the eyes of residents who shared their experiences through social media and it optimizes authentic user-generated content (UGC) alongside branded assets to create personalized experiences at every touchpoint.

"The dynamic content-rich galleries increase user engagement and overall time spent on the site," said Tiffany Lutka, DCVB marketing coordinator. "DuPage CVB continues to develop new initiatives critical to the growth and prosperity of DuPage's economy."

DCVB's Executive Director Beth Marchetti added the new site will "create economic, cultural and personal opportunities for its nearly one million residents, visitors and hundreds of businesses."