Home health care companies complete merger

BANNOCKBURN, -- Option Care Enterprises and BioScrip have completed its merger plans, and now operates as one company under the name Option Care Health, Inc.

Option Care Health is the largest independent home and alternate site infusion services provider in the United States, according to the company. Its common stock will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BIOS.

The company will be headquartered in Bannockburn and led by John Rademacher as Chief Executive Officer and Mike Shapiro as Chief Financial Officer. Harry Kraemer, former chairman and chief executive officer of Baxter International Inc., will serve as chairman of the board.

"This combination enables us to re-imagine the infusion care experience to unleash the full potential of high-quality care in a lower cost setting on a national scale," said ademacher. "Our deep clinical expertise, broad therapy portfolio and enhanced financial profile empower us to deliver superior outcomes and set the standard for patient care."