Owner of Billy Brick's Pizza in Elgin found dead

Billy Brick's Wood Fired Pizza in downtown Elgin is closed until further notice after one of its owners was found dead in his upstairs apartment.

The cause of death for Frank Sibr, 49, remains undetermined pending further investigation including toxicology reports, the Kane County coroner's office said Monday.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Elgin police got a call at 3:17 p.m. Saturday and a body was found in the apartment on the second floor above the restaurant at 64 S. Grove Ave., police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said. She declined to disclose further details citing a pending investigation.

Sibr was "really friendly and sweet," said Gloria Theofanis, owner of Elgin Books next to the pizza place. He was always helpful, such as shoveling snow in winter, she said.

"It's just unbelievable," she said. "You still think he's right next door."

Brick's Pizza co-owner Phil Lencioni didn't return a request for comment. The restaurant opened in the fall.