Lake Forest named a 'Most Beautiful Hospital'

LAKE FOREST -- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital has been ranked 10th on Soliant's 10th annual Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals awards.

Supporters from across the country nominated and voted for facilities that recognized nurturing staff, comforting aesthetics, and innovative designs as key elements of beauty which contribute to the overall well-being of patients.

The hospital, which opened in 2018, provides patients with convenient access to world-class physicians and seamless access to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the No. 1 ranked hospital in Illinois by U.S. News & World Report. With all of the latest advancements, including recently receiving the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certification, the hospital has kept its commitment to respecting the environment while providing world-class care in a community setting. The hospital was designed for physicians and staff to take advantage of the resources of an integrated academic health system. For example, video conferencing for staff and real-time video sharing in the operating rooms are available to enhance collaboration and care for patients.

With more than 8.5 million total votes cast for the 96 hospitals nominated, Lake Forest Hospital emerged as one of the top 20 facilities recognized by supporters on Soliant's annual list.