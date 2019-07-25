Visitor's bureau debuts 'DuMore DuPage' video

OAK BROOK -- The DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau recently premiered its "DuMore DuPage" destination video.

The bureau's marketing team worked collaboratively to capture the essence of DuPage, showcasing the special amenities that set the County apart. The video tells a story and captures visitors and residents strolling through DuPage County forest preserves, learning about history at Cantigny Park, taking a cool dip at Centennial Beach, dining at an eclectic restaurant, sharing couple and family time, golfing, rocking to the sounds of music at a local festival, shopping, biking and more.

"DCVB selected the Emmy award-winning production company, Schodorf Media Creative who was also behind the video to support the recovery efforts of Discover Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria," stated Miriam Blumenthal, director of marketing and bureau partnerships.