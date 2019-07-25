Family Dollar sets grand reopening in Aurora

AURORA -- Family Dollar has announced plans for a renovated store's grand reopening of its Aurora store at 890 N. Farnsworth Ave.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at the store. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.

The renovated store includes $1.00 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items.

"Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the AURORA community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store," said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. "The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers."