Business

Shuttered Elk Grove motel demolished

 
Daily Herald report

One of two shuttered motels at the eastern entryway to Elk Grove Village has been demolished as part of a planned redevelopment of the area.

Crews from Des Plaines-based Albrecht Enterprises knocked down the former Elk Grove Hotel at 1600 Oakton St. this week after the village bought the property for $5.6 million in August 2018. The village paid the demo contractor $395,000 after spending $46,300 on asbestos abatement work this year.

Across the street, the village plans to close on its $5.3 million purchase of the now-closed Motel 6 at 1601 Oakton St. next week. The village has already hired McHenry-based HR Green to manage the demolition project there and solicit bids from contractors.

Elk Grove officials eventually plan to sell the properties to private developers who would redevelop the area with higher-end hotels, restaurants and public areas.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Elk Grove Village buys motel at entryway being primed for redevelopment
Related Article
Elk Grove Village buys motel at entryway being primed for redevelopment
 
Related Article
Elk Grove Village considering condemnation of Motel 6, auto shop and restaurant
 
Redevelopment nears on Elk Grove motel site
Related Article
Redevelopment nears on Elk Grove motel site
 
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 