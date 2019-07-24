Shuttered Elk Grove motel demolished

One of two shuttered motels at the eastern entryway to Elk Grove Village has been demolished as part of a planned redevelopment of the area.

Crews from Des Plaines-based Albrecht Enterprises knocked down the former Elk Grove Hotel at 1600 Oakton St. this week after the village bought the property for $5.6 million in August 2018. The village paid the demo contractor $395,000 after spending $46,300 on asbestos abatement work this year.

Across the street, the village plans to close on its $5.3 million purchase of the now-closed Motel 6 at 1601 Oakton St. next week. The village has already hired McHenry-based HR Green to manage the demolition project there and solicit bids from contractors.

Elk Grove officials eventually plan to sell the properties to private developers who would redevelop the area with higher-end hotels, restaurants and public areas.