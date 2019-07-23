CA Industrial starts construction on warehouse

CA Industrial has started construction on CA Elk Grove, a 146,029-square-foot speculative class A warehouse at 550 E. Devon Ave. in Elk Grove Village. Photo courtesy of CA Industrial

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- CA Industrial, the industrial investment and development division of CA Ventures, has started construction on CA Elk Grove, a 146,029-square-foot speculative class A warehouse at 550 E. Devon Ave. in Elk Grove Village.

The 7.1-acre site at the intersection of Devon Avenue and Tonne Road, CA's first Chicago-area industrial project since launching Chicago-based CA Industrial, a new division that is pursuing speculative development and acquisition opportunities throughout the U.S.

Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 18 loading docks, a 125- to 135-foot truck court and parking for at least 135 vehicles.

The new warehouse is being built on the majority of an existing retail center, with a portion remaining as retail. Established businesses Tata's Pierogi and La Spa Nails are being relocated to renovated space in the existing retail center. They will join Subway, Peking Express and Fatt Mustard Cafe, which will remain in their current locations.

Planned for completion in first-quarter 2020, CA Elk Grove is being built on a speculative basis, though prospective tenants have already expressed interest.